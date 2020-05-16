‘Central govt. has left the poor labourers on the streets’

Aam Aadmi Party leaders on Saturday criticised the Central government and also said that the State governments should solve the plight of migrant workers, following an accident near Auraiya in Uttar Pradesh in which 24 workers died.

“Closed cities are becoming graves for labourers. We have to show the courage to open the city by accepting the presence of corona,” Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said in a tweet.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said that though the Railways have the capacity to carry 2 crore passengers daily, the Central government has left the poor labourers on the streets. “Such heartbreaking incidents are coming from all over the country, but the insensitive government of the country has left the poor labourers on the streets. It’s an extremely sad happening,” Mr. Singh said.

Delhi Labour Minister and AAP senior leader Gopal Rai said that the State governments must ensure that migrant labourers reach their States safely. “The death of 24 migrant workers in a road accident in Auraiya is unfortunate. The workers were on a truck and going to their homes. Governments must ensure that migrants reach their homes safely,” Mr. Rai said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that “something” has to be done “urgently”. “Extremely disturbed by the loss of lives in the accident in Auraiya. The tragedy of migrant labour keeps getting worse. Something needs to be done urgently,” he said in a tweet.