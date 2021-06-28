Central Delhi second rain deficit district in country

Hot week ahead as monsoon remains elusive: MeT Dept.

As the southwest monsoon continues to evade the Capital, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday released data that showed that Central Delhi which has recorded 8.5 mm rainfall so far this season is the second-most rain-deficient district in the country.

The deficit of 84% comes behind Kistwar district of Jammu and Kashmir that has recorded 5 mm precipitation, a shortfall of 93%.

Other parts of the Capital have also received less that normal rainfall with East Delhi recording a deficit of 64%, North East Delhi a shortage of 61% South Delhi a shortage of 58%, South West Delhi and New Delhi and shortage of 50%. North Delhi and North West Delhi have received 33% and 22% less than normal. Only West Delhi has received normal rainfall so far.

The MeT Department has forecast a hot week ahead as conditions are not favourable for the advancement of the monsoon over Delhi.

“Prevailing meteorological conditions, largescale atmospheric features and the forecast wind pattern by dynamical models suggest that no favourable conditions are likely to develop for further advance of southwest monsoon into remaining parts of Rajasthan, west Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and Punjab during the next six to seven days,” the IMD said.

The normal date for the monsoon to reach Delhi is June 27. However, this year, westerly winds have been blocking its advance into Delhi. On Monday, the maximum temperature settled at 40.2 degrees Celsius which is three degrees warmer than normal.

The minimum settled at 27.6 degrees Celsius which was one degree lower than normal. The forecast for June 29 reads “partly cloudy sky with strong surface winds during the day.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle between 41 and 27 degrees Celsius respectively on June 29.