Central control room to get going next year

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is in the process of giving final touches to a central control room (CCR) at its Civil Lines headquarters here and aiming at making it operational by early next year, according to sources.

The facility at Rajpur Road will, according to the source, be used to monitor feeds from CCTV-equipped vehicles on its enforcement department and cameras installed aboard buses being operated by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).

For swift response

It will also be equipped to act as an intermediary between public buses and the police for swift response at the press of panic buttons available on public transport including cabs plying in the Capital.

“The CCR is soon to be made operational and be equipped with infrastructure required to monitor all cabs plying in the city through GPS. Strict action and prosecution will follow if any cabs are found operating without such systems,” said the source.

According to transport department records, close to 74,000 cabs across various categories were registered in Delhi till March 25, 2017. While the total number of ordinary cabs stands at 66,314, of this, 6,174 maxi cabs and 1,257 luxury cabs constitute the rest.

Legal provisions currently in force mandate the installation of GPS or GPRS devices aboard every vehicle seeking a permit to operate as a cab. The system enables tracking as well as maintenance of drivers’ databases by cab companies — but only, it seems, on paper.

Details of cab operators

In addition to setting up the CCR for the GPS-enabled tracking of cabs as soon as they are hired by passengers, the transport department is also in the process of creating a comprehensive database of cab operators.

The database will have the personal and background information of every driver, and any driver not on the database is liable to be penalised.

Both functions, so far, fell within the purview of private entities such as cab companies and aggregators such as Uber and Ola, but will now be overseen directly by the Delhi government with the implementation of the City Taxi Scheme, 2017, according to the source.

In the case of buses, both of the low-floor variety directly under the DTC as well as those plying as per the cluster scheme, three cameras are to be installed on each vehicle along with a screen to telecast the output from each of these cameras aboard the vehicle.

The total number of vehicles that the government is currently in favour of equipping with these cameras, according to the official, is around 6,350. The data, the official added, will be stored, monitored and analysed at the CCR.