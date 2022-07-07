Center of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence at NSUT

July 07, 2022 01:47 IST

Universities need to move away from conventional ideas: Sisodia

A Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence was inaugurated at Netaji Subhash University of Technology (NSUT) on Wednesday.

Inaugurating the Centre, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said universities need to move away from conventional ideas and think out-of-the-box for the progress of the country to gain momentum.

“Having a Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence is a matter of pride for universities today. It reflects the high thinking of young minds who are running the university and taking it ahead of time,” he said.

Mr. Sisodia said to match the pace of rapidly growing technology-efficient nations we will have to think ahead of the present times and the way to this goes through universities. “If universities will think and innovate ahead of time, the nation will definitely be ahead of time,” he said.

The Centre of Excellence is equipped with graphical processing units, workstations, data storage and communication systems. The government said a state-of-the-art supercomputing system, comprising DGX A100 with 324 GB RAM and 8 Graphical Processing Units, 100TB storage, smart rack, and high-speed switches has been installed at the centre among other high-tech equipment.