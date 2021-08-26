‘Center has told Delhi no need for panel on oxygen-scarcity deaths’

Sisodia accuses Mandaviya of lying

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said that the Central government has informed the Delhi government that there is no need to form a committee to look into deaths due to oxygen shortage during the second wave in the city.

Mr. Sisodia also accused Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya of lying about reasons cited by him to deny formation of a panel to inquire into such deaths.

Hits out at Minister

“By saying that there is no need for a committee to investigate deaths due to oxygen shortage as the task force and sub-group constituted by the Supreme Court is investigating it, the Union Health Minister is lying shamelessly,” Mr. Sisodia said during a digital briefing in which no questions from the media were taken.

“Neither the task force set up by the Supreme Court nor the sub-group formed in the States for oxygen audit is mandated to investigate the deaths due to lack of oxygen,” he added.

Mr. Sisodia said that the Central government does not want an inquiry into the deaths and the oxygen mismanagement happened due to its negligence.

“The Union Health Minister is defrauding us by lying using false interpretations of the National Task Force. I want to ask the Union Minister that if the Supreme Court only had to investigate the deaths that occurred due to oxygen shortage, then why did the Centre in the first place ask States to declare the number of deaths? What sort of drama is the Centre doing,” he asked.

The Minister claimed that thousands of people lost their lives due to the negligence of the Centre and its gross mismanagement of oxygen. “The reason behind such gross mismanagement is PM Modi’s irresponsibility and his attention towards West Bengal elections,” he added.