Photography contest to capture the magic of dark sky

A holistic cosmic experience awaits contestants of an astro-photography competition announced by the Uttarakhand Tourism

Published - October 25, 2024 10:09 am IST

Soma Basu
Soma Basu
Star gazing under the dark sky in Uttarakhand

Star gazing under the dark sky in Uttarakhand | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In a joint initiative, the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board and Starscapes, an astro tourism company, have announced the Nakshatra Sabha astro photography competition inviting astronomy enthusiasts, adventure lovers, travellers and shutterbugs to explore the majestic night sky and freeze some stunning frames of the cosmos.

The winners of the competition, which opened on October 20, will receive besides cash awards, an all-expenses paid trip to Nakshatra Sabhas, India’s first astro tourism campaign happening across Uttarakhand. The campaign, started in June, is a special one-year drive to educate people about dark sky preservation.

Participants can take the photos either on smartphone or DSLR camera and upload their entries on the website: https://www.starscapes.zone/astrocontest/. The last date for submission of entries is November 30.

Under the two categories, the first prize winners will receive ₹25,000 each; while the second and third prize money is ₹15,000 and ₹10,000 respectively. Each participant is allowed to submit up to five photos under each category. All entries must be original and unaltered and will be judged by a panel of astronomy experts and astro photographers

Cosmos experience

Cosmos experience | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The winners would be taken to the Nakshatra sabha in any of the dark locations including Benital, Pithoragarh, Nainital, Chamoli, Uttarkashi, and Rudraprayag for a series of immersive events and interaction with experts and other fellow space geeks.

The winning photographs with another 10 best photos would also be showcased at the Dark Sky Symposium in Delhi and Kasauni. A spokesperson said, the purpose of the contest is to boost tourism in Uttarakhand and make it the first choice of star gazers and enrich education among students, scholars and researchers.

In recent times astro tourism has picked up with people visiting dark sky designated areas in Spiti Valley, Pin Parvati Valley, Chamba, Pachmarhi, Rann of Kutch, Jaisalmer, and Ladakh.

The dark sky preserve prevents sky glow and other forms of light pollution to maintain natural night environment that allows better visibility of stars, planets and galaxies and the joy of camping under a mesmerising starlit sky.

