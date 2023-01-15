Celebratory firing lands one in hospital, accused arrested

January 15, 2023 01:23 am | Updated 01:23 am IST - New Delhi

A 34-year-old man was arrested for celebratory firing, which injured a 37-year-old man, during the birthday party of a two-year-old in south Delhi’s Jonapur village, the police said on Saturday.

An officer said a PCR call about the incident was received at 8.24 a.m. on Friday, following which a team reached the spot and found out that some persons at the party were drinking. Among them was the accused, Ranpal, who had fired a few shots, one of which grazed the cheek of the victim Pramod.

The victim was taken to AIIMS and the police recorded his statement, where he blamed Ranpal for the firing. An FIR was subsequently registered under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC and Section 27 of the Arms Act, DCP (South) Chandan Chowdhary said.

After examining CCTV footage, the police identified and arrested Ranpal from Rani Bagh. The accused has previously been involved in four criminal cases, they added.

