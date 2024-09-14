Celebrations over Kejriwal’s release premature as bail does not equal acquittal, say Congress, BJP

The Delhi units of the Congress and BJP on Friday slammed AAP for its “premature” celebrations over the bail order given to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, with both Opposition parties pointing out that bail, being a legal procedure, did not translate to an acquittal in the case.

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Devender Yadav said Mr. Kejriwal’s inability to go to office and function as a Chief Minister had “exposed” the character of his party before the people.

“The public is now looking for change as they want a stable government which solves their problems, not a government in limbo with a non-functioning Chief Minister,” he said.

Mr. Yadav added that while AAP workers were busy celebrating, none of their leaders embroiled in legal cases had been absolved of the corruption charges against them.

North East Delhi MP and BJP leader Manoj Tiwari, meanwhile, said if Mr. Kejriwal truly cared for the people of Delhi, he would reconsider his decision of retaining his position. “Delhi is in a dire state with a powerless Chief Minister in office,” he said.

Other BJP leaders also remarked that the AAP chief and other party leaders under investigation could still be declared guilty in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy case.

Responding to the Opposition’s comments, AAP in a statement said Mr. Kejriwal was “fully empowered” to give directions to all his Ministers so as to ensure that work can be done in the public’s interest.

“The only files that are to be signed by the Chief Minister are those that have to to go to the Lieutenant-Governor, for which he has permission from the Supreme Court. Therefore, no work of the people of Delhi will stop,” the statement read.

