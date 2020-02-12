Celebrations inside AAP office began early morning

As early as 7 a.m. on Tuesday, even before the counting began, supporters of the Aam Aadmi Party started getting ready for celebrations at the party headquarters as the exit polls had shown a clear victory for them.

Space crunch

As the results started to trickle in, the crowd at the party office started increasing from a few dozen to hundreds of supporters to a point where there was no space inside the premises for any more people.

As the volunteers spilled over onto the roads, the police had to block vehicular movement outside the party office leading to ITO.

The party had set up a temporary stage on the office terrace and as trends started showing a clear win for the party, its leaders addressed the hundreds of volunteers, who had gathered at the office by 12 p.m. A 28-year-old AAP volunteer since 2012, Babita from Madanpur Kadar JJ Colony said the party won only on the basis of the work done. “My two daughters are studying in the ‘school of excellence’ run by the Delhi government in our slum,” Ms. Babita, an Anganwadi worker, said.

Many AAP supporters were dancing to the tune of “lage raho Kejriwal” — AAP’s election song — with party’s flags and brooms in their hands.

CM addresses volunteers

Amid loud cheers of AAP supporters, party convener Arvind Kejriwal addressed the volunteers at 3.30 p.m. from the terrace before leaving for Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place at 5 p.m.

Multiple MLA elects also took out separate victory processions in their respective Assembly constituencies.