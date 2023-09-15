Celebrating Northeast

September 15, 2023 05:41 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST

The much awaited festival of art, culture, music, folk dance, fashion and foods of the eight states of Northeast kicks off at the Talkatora Indoor Stadium on Saturday.

Organised by My Home India, NESt Fest is an annual event that helps students from the region to mingle and adapt to the new environment away from home, as they travel to Delhi and other cities for higher studies.

A riot of colours, music, lights, beats, rhythms will mark the festive spirit this year with live performances by actor-singer Soma Laishram and other artists including Neel Akash, Rito Riba, Imnainla Jamir and Esther Hnamte besides Bamboo dance of Mizoram and Loha dance of Meghalaya, that are all time hits.

“Our aim is to accord a welcome to the youths coming from Northeast and other states and create a sense of bonding among them,” says Sunil Deodhar, organiser of Nest Fest in Delhi since 2015. It is a memorable day to cherish the rich customs and traditions of the Ashtalakshmi states, as we focus on celebrating universal brotherhood, he adds.

The organisers are expecting 10, 000 students to attend the day’s events; Cabinet and Chief Ministers and sports celebrities from the Northeast are likely to attend.

At Talkatora Indoor Stadium, Talkatora Garden, President’s Estate; September 16; 9.30am onwards. Entry free

