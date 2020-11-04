Celebrate a cracker-free Deepavali: Rai

NEW DELHI

Contribution of stubble burning to pollution in Delhi drops to 10%; AQI to worsen in coming days

Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday launched an anti-firecracker campaign in Dehli and appealed to the residents to burst green crackers on Deepavali.

The campaign was launched on a day when the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded at 302 — slipping back to “very poor” category from “poor” category.

Air quality monitoring agencies added that contribution of stubble burning to pollution in Delhi dropped to 10% on Tuesday due to improved wind speeds. It was 40% on Sunday — the highest so far this season.

Only green crackers

After inaugurating the campaign, Mr. Rai said that according to a Supreme Court directive, normal crackers have been banned in Delhi and only pollution-free green crackers have been allowed this year. “I want to appeal to the people of Delhi that this year, when we are witnessing COVID-19 and pollution at the same time, please avoid bursting crackers,” the Minister said.

The Delhi government said that under the campaign, all sub-divisional magistrates and police officers, along with 11 teams of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) have been directed to ensure there is no bursting of polluting crackers across the city.

The teams are ensuring effective implementation on ground, checking that the crackers sold must have a ‘green cracker’ logo on them and are manufactured by authorised companies.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Earth Sciences’ air quality monitoring agency, SAFAR, said the share of stubble burning in Delhi’s PM 2.5 pollution “decreased significantly” due to a change in the wind direction.

Stubble fire

“Stubble fire counts over Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and neighbouring areas are significant and stood at 3,068 on Monday.” the bulletin read. It added that Tuesday was an example of high fire count and low impact in Delhi’s air, due to unfavourable transport level winds.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’,201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’

SAFAR has forecast that the air quality is likely to deteriorate on Wednesday and Thursday.

“A significant improvement from peak AQI value three days ago to current AQI is mainly attributed to increased surface wind speed combined with not so favourable boundary layer winds for fire-related intrusion. However, boundary layer winds are likely to shift to Northwesterly, but with slower wind speed, some increased intrusion and marginal deterioration are expected in the next three days,” the forecast read.