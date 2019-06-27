CCTVs to help women step out without fear: Gopal Rai

Delhi Development Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday said that women in the city are currently afraid of stepping outside their houses, adding that CCTV cameras can resolve the issue. The Minister made the comment after inaugurating the installation process of CCTV cameras in his Babrpur constituency.

“Women can now step outside their houses with confidence, knowing [CCTV] cameras installed by the Delhi government are out there for their security. If anyone misbehaves with women, the person will be nabbed immediately with the help of CCTV footage,” the Minister said.

He said that the Station House Officer of the area will get a live feed of all cameras to avoid any delay in accessing the footage. It is part of the Delhi government’s project to install 1.4 lakh CCTV cameras across the city.

“The security of the people of Delhi is something the government is actively working to achieve. It is an important day for Babarpur as the installation of CCTV cameras begins today. This was a key promise of our government to the people and is being fulfilled today,” the Minister said.