CCTV technician held for blackmailing couple

‘He got camera access during repair work’

The police arrested a CCTV technician from Bangalore for allegedly blackmailing a couple, an officer said on Friday.

The accused — Rashid, is a CCTV technician, who worked with a company in Delhi — the police said. A few months ago, the company got a complaint of CCTV malfunction from one of their clients in south Delhi and they assigned Rashid to resolve the issue. “Rashid visited the couple’s house and while repairing the camera, he fraudulently took the access of their CCTVs on his mobile phone. After this, he left the house,” said the officer. Later, during the lockdown, he left the job and joined a new company in Banglore.

‘Accused seek ₹3 lakh’

“A few weeks back, the couple received their intimate video on their mobile phone. The sender demanded ₹3 lakh. He threatened to upload their videos on social media. Initially, the couple agreed to pay the amount but he started asking for more money,” said the officer.

The couple filed a police complaint with Cyber Cell. The complainant said they had installed the CCTVs in their house, including the bedroom, to keep watch on their maid as their daughter stays alone with her when they go to work.

Further probe is on to see if the accused blackmailed other people in a similar manner, the police added.