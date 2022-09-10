CCTV surveillance: 5.26 lakh challans issued in Gurugram in 4 years

‘City police making optimum use of system, but other depts. too need to connect their offices with it’

A total of 5,26,084 challans worth ₹93 crore have been issued by the Gurugram police over the last four years based on smart surveillance by closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in the city.

On average, the city police have been issuing challans worth ₹3 crore every month for traffic violations. This was revealed by Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) consultant P.K. Aggarwal in a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal to review the smart surveillance system in Gurugram and other cities, including Faridabad and Karnal.

Mr. Kaushal said the police were making the optimum use of the system, but other departments too needed to connect their offices with it for better and more effective monitoring. He said the presentation on smart surveillance system in Gurugram, Faridabad and Karnal was shown to the Deputy Commissioners and senior officers of all the districts to inform them about the smart initiatives being taken up in the State so they can learn and adopt the best practices.

Sudhir Rajpal, Chief Executive Officer, GMDA, informed that a holistic and integrated video surveillance system was implemented in the area of GMDA, comprising all 115 sectors of Gurugram and Manesar in the first phase. Under this system, about 1,200 CCTV cameras were installed at 222 locations, for surveillance on the main roads and sensitive places. Of them, 191 locations fall in Gurugram while 31 are in Manesar.

The cameras are equipped with Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and Red-Light Violation Detection (RLVD) technology and are capable of reading the registration number plates and detecting red light jumpers. He said besides improving traffic management, the system is also helpful in crime control as the registration number of stolen vehicles and photos of criminals wanted by the police are entered into the system, which helps in tracing them out. Apart from this, these cameras are also helpful in monitoring the city buses of Gurugram Mahanagar City Bus Limited, water supply, drainage, waterlogging and environment and pollution-related issues.

Mr. Kaushal suggested that drone cameras connected with the system could also be used for crowd management and surveillance on the national highways in a metropolis like Gurugram, to which Mr. Rajpal apprised that GMDA had already experimented on this subject and conducted surveillance on NH- 48 with drone cameras, which was successful.