CCTV footage of Sharjeel’s ‘assault’ played in court; Tihar jail officials summoned 

Lawyer says video evidence of assault; prison authorities had earlier denied charges

A Delhi court on Saturday directed Tihar jail officials to appear before it on August 1 over the alleged assault of former JNU student and Delhi riots accused Sharjeel Imam on the jail premises.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat gave the direction after watching the CCTV footage submitted by Tihar jail authorities related to the alleged incident. He was hearing an application filed by Mr. Sharjeel, alleging assault during an “illegal” search action in the jail.

The CCTV footage showed that Mr. Sharjeel was thrashed, pushed and beaten up by inmates who were assigned as “sahayak sewadars” during a search of his cell on June 30.

However, the jail authorities in their reply to the court and in their affidavit had denied any assault. Asserting that the search action was legal and as per procedure, they said that Sharjeel Imam was resisting the search. ‘Sahayak sewadars’ are inmates who are appointed to assist jail authorities based on their behaviour while in jail.

No official present

After having played the CCTV footage, the court noted that no one was present on behalf of the jail authorities. The court then summoned Jail Superintendent Gaurav Yadav and Assistant Superintendent (AS) Manjeet Dagar through the Director-General of Prisons on August 1 “to explain the contents of the CD (with footage of the CCTV cameras)”. The court also marked the order to the D-G for “necessary directions”.

After Mr. Sharjeel had approached the court with his application, the court had asked the jail authorities to respond and also summoned the CCTV footage pertaining to the relevant date and time. The jail authorities had filed their reply and said that they had preserved footage from the two CCTV cameras inside Mr. Sharjeel’s cell.

Third camera

At this point, Mr. Sharjeel’s lawyers pointed out that there was a third camera outside the cell, which was also relevant, following which the court called for the footage from all three cameras.

Advocate Talib Mustafa, who is a part of Mr. Sharjeel’s legal team said, “The footage was played in court and it was clear that the sewadars first thrashed him, and then pushed him out of the cell. In another instance, it was seen that one of the sewadars hit Mr. Sharjeel’s head in the presence of the Assistant Superintendent. The jail authorities had said on record that the Deputy Superintendent was present during the search, however, the footage showed that he was not there.”

Mr. Mustafa added that while the video shows the sewadars hitting Mr. Sharjeel once or twice, “it is still assault, whether he was hit twice or 10 times”.

In his application, Mr. Sharjeel had alleged that the Assistant Superintendent had come to his cell under the pretext of a search along with 7-8 inmates, who beat him up and called him names like “anti-national” and “terrorist”.