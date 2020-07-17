CBSE students place govt. schools ahead of private ones

NEW DELHI

17 July 2020 23:58 IST

They attribute their success in Board exams to teachers

Garv Sachdev, a Delhi government school student who scored 95.2% in CBSE Class X examination, said that it was the concept of having tests every Monday at the School of Excellence, Dwarka Sector 22, that helped him stay updated and score high marks.

Garv wants to be an engineer and study at one of the IITs. He hopes that the practice of taking regular tests will help him prepare for engineering entrance examinations. “I studied in a private school till Class VIII and then my parents decided to shift me to my current school because the teachers were not regular,” said Garv.

He said his teachers cleared his doubts even if it was over the phone after school hours. He added that entrepreneurship class every week is a lot of fun and many of his classmates switched from private schools because the teachers at government schools were better.

Delhi government schools saw an improvement in pass percentage from 71.6% in 2019 to 82.61% this year, with the government attributing the same to better infrastructure being provided at its schools and a focus on teachers’ training and learning techniques.

For Damini Thakur, who scored 84% with a perfect score in Maths, it was the guidance she received from her teachers when she moved from a private school in Class VIII to a government school that helped her. She said that personality development classes have also helped her speak English. “Coming from a poor family, I have always dreamt of speaking in English, but never had the confidence. It was only after taking lessons to help develop personality skills when I switched to GGSS Mayur Vihar Phase 3 that I got the confidence,” she said.

Damini wants to become a computer engineer and wants to stand by her parents who have struggled to support her studies.

Varun Kumar from the School of Excellence, Kalkaji, who scored 95.6% said that his results have given him the confidence to study science and prepare for JEE for admission at the IITs.

“My father is a driver and my mother is a housewife. Coming from a poor family, I never imagined that it would be possible for me to study science,” he said.

He added that his parents and teachers have given him the confidence to work hard and his dream is to buy a house for his family in Delhi.