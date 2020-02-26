CBSE students living in northeast Delhi plead for board exam postponement

NEW DELHI:

26 February 2020 13:59 IST

Many candidates have examination centres in other parts of the city

Examination season is a stressful time for most students, but for those living in the violence-affected areas of northeast Delhi, just reaching the examination centre is a nerve-racking proposition.

While the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has postponed Wednesday’s Class 10 and 12 board exams at 86 centres, students who live in the area but have exam centres elsewhere have been left stranded. Other students who have exams later in the week are also worried about the fate of those papers.

Swati* is a Class 12 student who lives near Karawal Nagar and is worried about how to reach her examination centre near Karkardooma Court for Thursday’s English paper.

“I live inside the narrow lanes. Everything is calm here now because the whole neighbourhood was awake last night and guarding themselves. But I really don’t think it will be safe to go for my exam because I have to pass through Bhajanpura to reach the examination centre which is the most affected area,” she told The Hindu on Wednesday morning.

Her worried family asked her to contact the CBSE and she called the number found on the board’s website. “I don’t know who picked up the phone. They just said, ‘You have to manage by any means,’ ” she said.

With a large number of students and worried relatives complaining to the CBSE as well as the State government, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is raising their concerns with the board, according to a tweet by Aam Aadmi Party MLA Atishi late on Tuesday night.

No response yet

The Hindu has also asked the CBSE secretary and spokesperson what the Board plans to do about these stranded students. There has been no response yet.

On Twitter, Karawal Nagar resident Rajesh Gupta said his Class 10 daughter had her examination centre in north Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar where examinations continue as scheduled. “How will she reach the exam centre? Please help us. Please take action,” he tweeted, in response to tweets by Mr. Sisodia and the CBSE. Class 10 students are scheduled to write English exams today.

“What about those who live near North East and have centre out of North East. My younger brother is in 10th class and here current situation is critical. Kindly please analyse the situation and Sir, please postpone the paper,” said a tweet from Muhammad Iftikhar.

“But what about those living in NE Delhi and have to appear for paper in Lodhi road? How will I reach the centre?” said a tweet from Amaan Ahmad.

Pulkit Arora tweeted a video of police announcing a strict curfew in the area, and asked, “How could we the residents of Maujpur would be able to give the exam! Its not possible for us too! Please see this matter again!”

(* Name changed on request)