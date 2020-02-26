CBSE puts off today’s exam in 80 centres

The Central Board of Secondary Education has postponed Thursday’s Class 12 English board examination for students at 80 centres in the violence-affected areas of northeast Delhi. However, the CBSE failed to comply with a Delhi High Court order directing it to announce by 6 p.m. whether it planned to postpone examinations for Friday and Saturday as well.

The court also told the CBSE to present a plan for alternative ways and means for holding the exams. While rescheduling, the board must keep in mind that Class 12 students would soon need to sit for entrance examinations and seek admission to colleges and universities, said the court order.

The High Court was hearing a plea by a private school in east Delhi which has students living in violence-hit areas.

During the hearing, Justice Rajiv Shakdher told the CBSE that students should not be informed about the schedule on a piecemeal basis. “You cannot decide only for tomorrow or day after. Take a call for the next 10 to 15 days. The children need to know. They cannot wait each day for the next day,” said the judge, according to a report by the Press Trust of India.

In his final order, the judge noted that CBSE regional office deputy secretary L.L. Meena had informed the court that the board would “take a decision concerning examinations slated to be held on 27.2.2020, 28.2.2020 and 29.2.2020 qua grade X and grade XII by 5.00 pm today.” Class 10 students have their Hindi examination on Saturday, apart from a number of vocational and elective subjects.

“As far as decision on postponement is concerned, such information will be made public latest by 6 p.m. today,” said the order.

The CBSE did not respond to a query on its failure to comply with the order.