CBSE exams: CM hails ‘Delhi education model’ as Capital posts a mixed bag of results

May 13, 2023 01:53 am | Updated 01:54 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Class 10 and 12 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) results, declared on Friday, did not give the city much to cheer about.

The Capital’s Class 10 students posted a pass percentage of 89.24, which was lower than the national average of 93.21. On the other hand, 92.22% Class 12 students cleared their Board exams, which was better than the national average of 87.33%.

This year’s Class 10 pass percentage was higher than that of 2022, i.e. 86.55. However, the pass percentage for Class 12 this year saw a drop from the 96.29 that the students secured last year.

‘Spectacular’

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulated the students and the Education Department team. “The spectacular performance has proved the strength of Delhi’s education revolution,” he said.

Education Minister Atishi said 85.84% of the Delhi government schools’ Class 10 students had cleared their exams, while 91.59% of Class 12 students had been successful.

“This outstanding result of Delhi government schools is a testament to the hard work of our teachers and students. It is a matter of pride that our schools have performed exceptionally well nationwide. Our schools have delivered a better performance than private schools [in the city],” Ms. Atishi said.

A new record

For the first time, the Directorate of Education had recorded the appearance of more than two lakh Delhi government school students for the Class 12 Board exams, 72% higher than the previous year, the Education Minister said.

“This demonstrates the increasing trust of parents in the Delhi government schools,” she added.

The government said 124 Delhi government schools achieved a 100% result in the Class 10 exams and 528 schools reported over 90% success rate.

In Class 12 exams, 118 Delhi government schools posted a 100% result and 647 schools reported over 90% success rate.