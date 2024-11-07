CBSE disaffiliates 21 schools over ‘dummy admissions’

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has withdrawn affiliation to 21 schools after these were found involved in the practice of “dummy admissions”, which allows students preparing for competitive exams to skip classes against mandatory attendance requirement.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the CBSE norms, all Class 10 and Class 12 students are required to have 75% attendance to appear for the board examinations.

A CBSE statement said 16 of the 21 schools are located in Delhi while the remaining five are in Rajasthan. Six schools have also been downgraded from senior secondary to secondary level.

ADVERTISEMENT

The action came after the Board conducted a series of surprise inspections across Delhi and Rajasthan on September 3.

CBSE Secretary Himanshu Gupta said, “We found that the schools did not have sufficient infrastructure or manpower to hold classes for students of Classes 11 and 12.” He said the action was taken based on the findings supported by video evidence.

Meanwhile, the Board said the practice of dummy or non-attending admissions “contradicts the core mission of school education, compromising students’ foundational growth”. “We are taking decisive action to send a clear message to all affiliated institutions to resist the lure of accepting dummy or non-attending admissions,” it said in the statement.

The Delhi schools that have been derecognised are concentrated in Narela, Nangloi, Alipur, and Mundka areas of the city. Sudha Acharya, Principal of ITL Public School in Delhi’s Dwarka, said, “Most of these schools are attached to coaching institutes.”

She said many parents prefer sending their children to such schools so that they could focus on competitive exams.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.