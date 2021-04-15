CBSE decision on exams a great relief for students, parents: CM

Arvind Kejriwal

NEW DELHI

15 April 2021 00:56 IST

Kejriwal says he is glad exams have been cancelled considering surge in cases

The decision taken by the Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) to cancel the Class X Board examination and postpone the Class XII Board examination was welcomed in Delhi, with Chief Minster Arvind Kejriwal saying that the news comes as a great relief.

“I am glad that the exams have been cancelled/postponed. This is a great relief for lakhs of students and their parents,” Mr. Kejriwal tweeted.

The CM had on Tuesday appealed to the Central government to cancel the examination or find an alternative method of conducting the examination online or via internal assessments due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in the Capital. Mr. Kejriwal had said that there had been reports of children and the younger population being more prone to the virus in the fourth wave and with over six lakh students and one lakh teachers being involved in the exercise that was to start on May 4, there were concerns that examination centres could become hotspots.

Education Minister Manish Sisodia also welcomed the move and said: “It’s a big relief to 30 lakh students, their parents and teachers. Cancellation/postponement of CBSE exam for Class X and XII was being demanded by all of us since many days.”

Right move

While students of Class X were happy that the examination had been cancelled, those in Class XII said that postponing the examination just prolonged the uncertainty, but felt that it was the right move due to the rising number of cases. Krishay, a Class XII students from a private school in south Delhi, said “This entire year has been a roller-coaster ride. But delaying the exam also means delay in college applications and fears that the CBSE exam dates may clash with other entrance exam dates,” he said.

Rajesh Tyagi, an Economics teacher, said that the safety of students was of utmost priority and that a final decision by the Board helped calm the nerves of students who were keenly awaiting a decision by the Board ever since cases started rising.

All India Parents Association (AIPA) president Ashok Agarwal said that the CBSE must have taken decision keeping students’ interest in mind. Therefore, the AIPA welcomes this decision. Aprajita Gautam from the Delhi Parents Association also hailed the government’s move.