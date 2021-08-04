CBSE Class X results: Delhi, Noida regions get bottom positions

NEW DELHI

04 August 2021

Pass percentage for govt. schools 97.52

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class X results, using a modified assessment policy that took into consideration marks obtained in unit tests, mid-year exams and pre-board exams, were announced on Tuesday.

The pass percentage of Delhi West and Delhi East regions was 98.74 and 97.80 respectively, putting it in the 14th and 15th position out of the 16 regions across the country. The All India pass percentage was 91.46.

Last year also, Delhi West and Delhi East regions were placed in the same positions with a pass percentage of 85.96 and 85.97.

The Noida region placed 13th with 98.78 pass percentage. The CBSE did not issue a merit list for the results this year.

Pass percentage for Delhi government schools for 2021 was 97.52, which is an improvement from the 82.61 achieved in 2020, said the Delhi government.

In 2019, which was the last time the board exams was not disrupted due to COVID-19, the pass percentage was 71.58.

100% pass result

The number of government schools that secured a 100% pass result has gone up from 147 in 2020 to 750 this year, it added. A total of 186 Delhi government school students scored above 95%.

The board has announced the results on the basis of an alternative assessment policy after the exams were cancelled in view of the aggressive second wave of COVID-19.

According to the policy, while 20 marks for each subject were for internal assessment as every year, 80 marks were calculated on basis of the students’ performance in various tests throughout the year.