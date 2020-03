CBSE announces new dates for board exams in riot-hit northeast Delhi

\Security personnel stand guard outside a school during Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and 12 examinations at riot-affected Jafrabad area of northeast Delhi, in New Delhi, Monday, March 2, 2020. | Photo Credit: PTI

New Delhi

09 March 2020 19:29 IST

Class 12 papers to begin on March 31 and end on April 14, Class 10 exams from March 21 to March 30

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday announced the schedule of classes 10 and 12 exams which were postponed in northeast Delhi in view of the recent violence.

“The exams in the area for class 12 will begin on March 31 and conclude on April 14, while exams for class 10 will begin on March 21 and conclude on March 30,” a senior board official said.

The CBSE had postponed exams in the area till February 29. However, the exams were conducted as per original schedule from March 2 onwards as the board officials opined that any further delay in conducting exams will affect the students prospects in undergraduate admissions.

The Delhi government has maintained that 53 people were killed and over 200 injured in the violence in the northeast part of the national capital.