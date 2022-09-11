CBI to probe Delhi government for 'irregularities' in purchase of 1,000 low-floor buses

CBI already conducting preliminary inquiry in the matter

PTI New Delhi:
September 11, 2022 01:23 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A complaint addressed to Delhi LG V.K. Saxena had alleged irregularities in a July 2019 procurement bid for 1,000 low floor BS-IV and BS-VI buses. File | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinay Kumar Saxena has approved a proposal to forward a complaint to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the alleged corruption in the procurement of 1,000 low-floor buses by the DTC, official sources said on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

A complaint addressed to Mr. Saxena in June this year had highlighted the appointment of the Minister of Transport as the chairman of the committee for tendering and procurement of buses by DTC in a “premeditated manner”.

It had also claimed that the appointment of DIMTS as bid management consultant for this tender was done with an aim to facilitate wrongdoing.

The complaint had alleged irregularities in a July 2019 procurement bid for 1,000 low floor BS-IV and BS-VI buses, and another bid made in March 2020 for the purchase and annual maintenance contract for low floor BS-VI buses, the sources said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The complaint was forwarded to the Chief Secretary on July 22 to seek comments from the departments of the Delhi Government and consequently their recommendations.

The report, which was submitted by the Chief Secretary on August 19, had pointed out certain “irregularities”, following which Mr. Saxena has now forwarded the complaint to the CBI, they said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The CBI is already conducting a preliminary inquiry in the matter, they added.

Mr. Saxena has approved the clubbing of the current complaint with the complaint already being inquired into by the central probe agency.

A committee headed by retired IAS officer O.P. Aggrawal constituted to look into the charges of corruption in the procurement of buses in June 2021, in its report submitted in August 2021, had clearly indicted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for “procedural deviations in the entire tendering and procurement procedure”, the sources said.

"Criminal misconduct by public servants in this tender exercise will be ascertained by the investigating agency, i.e. the CBI.

"On the basis of this, the Chief Secretary recommended to refer the matter to the CBI, which was approved by the LG," said a source.

There was no immediate reaction from the Delhi Government on the matter.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Delhi
investigation
New Delhi
corruption & bribery
public transport

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app