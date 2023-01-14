CBI team visits Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia’s office

January 14, 2023 04:11 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team on Monday visited the office of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Delhi Secretariat, triggering a sharp reaction from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders.

An agency source said that the development was not a search operation, rather a visit in connection to the probe on the Delhi excise policy case.

Taking to Twitter, Mr. Sisodia said that the CBI has “reached my office again, they are welcome”, adding that the agency found “nothing against” him during its previous searches that were conducted at his residence, office and village.

He added, “Nothing has been found against me and nothing will be found because I have not done anything wrong. [I have] sincerely worked for the education of the children of Delhi.”

Mr. Sisodia is one among the 15 accused who were named in the agency’s First Information Report (FIR) registered on August 17, last year, alleging multiple irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy (2021-22).

The AAP, in an official statement, questioned the motive behind the agency’s visit, adding that if the latter was not conducting a raid, they should “explain what they got out of it”.

The CBI’s probe into the alleged scam was recommended by Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena, last year, while the agency also conducted searches in several locations in Delhi, including Mr. Sisodia’s official residence, and in Chandigarh, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Gurugram, among others.

Also Read | Explained | The controversy around the Delhi excise policy

Reacting to the development, Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva said that Mr. Sisodia had, yet again, resorted to dramatising a routine inquiry led by the agency.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana said that Mr. Sisodia had a habit of jumping the gun to “award himself a certificate of honesty”, adding that the latter should allow the law to take its own course.

“It is not right for him to play the victim card. Let the inquiry conclude and if something arises, it will be dealt with in court,” Mr. Khurana said.

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh, in a video statement on Twitter, said that Mr. Sisodia was being “punished” for delivering “quality education” to students at Delhi’s government schools.

“To intimidate Mr. Sisodia, and to put an end to his good work, the BJP has sent the CBI to conduct raids at his office. The BJP should realise that these methods will not stop the work we are doing for the people of Delhi,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT