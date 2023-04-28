ADVERTISEMENT

CBI team at former Jammu & Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik's Delhi residence

April 28, 2023 01:00 pm | Updated 01:00 pm IST - New Delhi

“A CBI team arrived around 11.45 a.m. at the Som Vihar residence of Malik in the R. K. Puram area of the national capital to seek clarifications from him on his claims,” officials said.

PTI

Satya Pal Malik. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

“The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will on April 28 question former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik in connection with its probe in the alleged insurance “scam” in the Union Territory which came to light after his statement that he was offered bribes to clear related files,” officials said.

“Malik is not an accused or a suspect in the case so far,” they said. This is the second time in seven months that Mr. Malik, who has served as the Governor of various States, will be quizzed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). His statement was recorded in October last year after he concluded his gubernatorial responsibilities in Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Goa, and Meghalaya.

After the latest CBI notice to seek clarifications from him, Mr. Malik had tweeted, "I have exposed the sins of some people by speaking the truth. Maybe that's why I have been called. I am the son of a farmer, I will not panic. I stand by the truth."

The CBI registered two FIRs in connection with the corruption allegations levelled by Malik in the awarding of contracts for a group medical insurance scheme for government employees, and civil work worth ₹2,200 crore related to the Kiru hydroelectric power project in Jammu and Kashmir.

Malik had claimed he was offered a ₹300-crore bribe for clearing two files during his tenure as the Jammu and Kashmir governor between August 23, 2018 and October 30, 2019.

