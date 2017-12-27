CBI takes over case of missing businessman

The CBI has taken over the probe into the case of a businessman who has been missing from a village here since late August.

The agency’s move came following the directions of the Delhi High Court, which had admonished the Delhi Police for not being able to trace him even after three months of his disappearance from Fatehpur Beri village and transferred the matter to the CBI.

Missing since August

The case pertains to Ravinder Sharma, who is in water purification and supply business, and had gone missing on August 30. He had left home and did not return, the petition filed by his father in the HC had said. His family suspects foul play behind his disappearance.