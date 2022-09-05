CBI strongly refutes ‘mischievous statement’ by AAP’s Sisodia

Delhi Deputy CM blames pressure to ‘illegally frame’ him for death of CBI officer

The death of a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officer by suicide became a political issue in the national capital, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleging that the officer had been under pressure to “illegally” frame Deputy Chief Minister and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia, which the CBI termed as “mischievous” and “misleading”.

Mr. Sisodia on Monday alleged that CBI Deputy Legal Advisor Jitendra Kumar, who died by suicide last week, was under pressure to make a case against Mr. Sisodia in an “illegal” way and give permission to arrest, but the official did not do it.

“He was under so much pressure that he had to commit suicide,” Mr. Sisodia said. “I want to tell the Prime Minister, if you want to arrest me, tell me, I’ll come. But don’t put pressure on officials that they’re forced to commit suicide. This is not right.”

“There should be an independent judicial enquiry - headed by a retired Supreme Court judge - into the causes of death of Jitendra Kumar,” Mr. Sisodia later said in a tweet.

A senior Delhi Police officer also said that the CBI official had not held anyone responsible for his death.

Responding to the allegations, the CBI said in a statement, “CBI strongly refutes this mischievous and misleading statement by Shri Sisodia. It is clarified that the gentleman officer late Shri Jitendra Kumar was in no way connected with the investigation of this case.”

The statement said that the officer was in-charge of prosecution and he was supervising prosecutors who were conducting the trial of already charge-sheeted cases in Delhi.

“Further, as per the Delhi Police, which is conducting inquest into the death, the officer has not held anyone responsible for his death in his suicide note. The mischievous and misleading statement of Shri Sisodia is an attempt to divert attention from the ongoing investigation in Delhi Excise Policy case, and also amounting to interference in the inquest proceedings into the death of the gentleman officer,” the statement read.

The CBI statement also said that the Delhi Excise Policy case was under investigation and, as such, no clean chit had been given to any of the accused.

Sisodia blames Modi

“I want to ask three questions to the Prime Minister on the suicide of the CBI official. First, why is so much pressure being put on officials that they are forced to commit suicide? How much more will you torture your officials to attack your political opponents?” Mr. Sisodia asked.

He also asked whether the Central government’s only work was to carry out “operation lotus” and how many more sacrifices would have to be made.

“This country is not a banana republic. It is high time PM Modi stops coercing the CBI to overthrow governments and focuses on building schools, hospitals, and controlling rising inflation and unemployment,” Mr. Sisodia said.

He said that it was a matter of shame and disgust that an officer was harassed in this manner and forced to make the CBI’s case legally viable to frame and arrest him [Manish Sisodia].

‘Work-related stress’

According to a senior police officer, the deceased was living alone in south Delhi’s Hudco Place for the last six months. Hailing from Himachal Pradesh, he was posted with the CBI’s office at Lodhi Road in the national capital. His wife, who works as a professor, and 12-year-old son, live in Mandi in Himachal Pradesh. “The two would often visit him on holidays,” the officer said.

“He did not hold anybody responsible for his death,” the officer said, adding that in his letter, the late Kumar cited work stress, which he had been undergoing for some time. The officer said that he wasn’t doing well mentally.

The police received information about the incident at 6.47 a.m. on Thursday; crime and forensics teams were rushed to the spot; and the late officer’s wife and brother were called to the city, police have said.

Those who require assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts may contact Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health suicide prevention helpline 011-4076 9002 (10 a.m. to 7.30 p.m., Monday-Saturday).