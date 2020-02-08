CBI searches IAS officer’s premises in graft case

The CBI on Friday searched the premises of IAS official Udit Prakash Rai, posted as a Special Commissioner in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) division, in connection with a graft case. Several GST officials have also come under its scanner.

The CBI on Thursday arrested Gopal Krishna Madhav, a Andaman and Nicobar Island Civil Service cadre official who worked in the GST division of the Delhi Trade and Taxes Department, and an alleged middleman, Dheeraj Gupta.

Mr. Madhav was also an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s office.

Sisodia’s response

Mr. Sisodia confirmed through his Twitter handle that the GST Inspector was also posted as an OSD in his office.

He said he had got several corruption officials arrested in the last five years and added that the CBI should ensure stringent punishment to the officer.

A CBI official said, “Searches were carried out on the premises linked to Mr. Rai, a 2007 batch IAS official, and some other GST officials.”

The case was registered on the complaint of a transporter alleging that the GST officials had demanded ₹3.5 lakh to release his two trucks.

Subsequently, the middleman was arrested on Wednesday while allegedly receiving ₹2.26 lakh.

Accused spills the beans

During questioning, Mr. Gupta purportedly disclosed that he worked as a middleman for collecting bribes from transporters on behalf of some GST officials. At his instance, the CBI arrested Mr. Madhav.