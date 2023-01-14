ADVERTISEMENT

CBI searches Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s office

January 14, 2023 04:11 pm | Updated 05:03 pm IST

Sisodia is one of the 15 accused named by CBI in its FIR, alleging multiple irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the now-withdrawn excise policy

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. File | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on January 14 said Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is searching his office in Delhi Secretariat in connection with excise policy-related case

“Today again CBI has reached my office. They are welcome. They raided my house, raided my office, searched my locker, even searched my village. Nothing has been found against me and nothing will be found because I have not done anything wrong. Sincerely worked for the education of the children of Delhi,” Mr. Sisodia tweeted.

“A CBI team visited Mr. Sisodia’s office today. It was not a search operation,” a CBI source told The Hindu.

Mr. Sisodia is one of the 15 accused named by the agency in its First Information Report (FIR) registered on August 17, alleging multiple irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the now-withdrawn excise policy.

Also Read | Explained | The controversy around the Delhi excise policy

The CBI had earlier conducted searches at several locations in Delhi, including the official residence of Mr. Sisodia, Gurugram, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Lucknow and Bengaluru. 

Based on its findings, it arrested Vijay Nair, former chief executive officer of Mumbai-based Only Much Louder, who is also the Aam Aadmi Party communication in-charge. It also arrested liquor businessman, Abhishek Boinpally, an associate of co-accused, Arun Ramchandra Pillai.

