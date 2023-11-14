CBI request to file FIR against Jain a mockery of law: AAP

November 14, 2023 01:17 am | Updated 01:17 am IST - New Delhi

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) plea to Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena seeking sanction to file an FIR against former Delhi jail minister Satyendar Jain “is nothing but a mockery of the law”, the Aam Aadmi Party said in a statement on Monday.

The probe agency has sought sanction from the L-G to file an FIR against Mr. Jain, who has been in judicial custody since May 2022, and former Director General of Prisons Sandeep Goel for alleged extortion from high-profile prisoners, including Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

In response, AAP said, “The CBI has sought the L-G’s permission to conduct an inquiry against Satyendar Jain and others based only on the statement of Sukesh Chandrasekhar, the biggest thug and conman of India.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“AAP categorically denies any association, communication, let alone any money transaction between Mr. Jain and Sukesh Chandrasekhar or any of his associates,” the party said.

The CBI has also sought to initiate an inquiry against a jail superintendent, according to sources.

When reached for comment, the CBI did not confirm or deny the development.

The alleged conman has been charged with duping several people to the tune of ₹200 crore, including the spouse of former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh.

Mr. Saxena had last month granted permission to Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing to launch an investigation against eight prison officers accused of helping Mr. Chandrasekhar run an organised crime syndicate from Rohini jail.

The eight accused were arrested for providing the alleged conman access to mobile phones and a separate barrack in exchange for ₹1.5 crore each month.

The CBI needs the sanction before filing an FIR or a case against a public servant under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.