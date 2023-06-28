CBI registers FIR over irregularities in appointment of teachers in Delhi govt-aided school

June 28, 2023 05:34 pm | Updated 05:34 pm IST - New Delhi

The CBI has registered a case in the appointment of some teachers on the basis of forged documents in a school aided by the Delhi government and run by Vedic Sanskrit Agricultural Educational Society, officials said Wednesday.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has conducted searches at 13 locations in Delhi, Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh recently in connection with the case, officials said.

The agency registered the FIR 14 months after a preliminary enquiry showed that 16 candidates were recruited in V.S. Agriculture Senior Secondary School against 18 vacancies.

The inquiry found that six candidates — Praveen Bazad, PGT (Political Science), Chitre Rekha, TGT (English), Sonia, TGT (SST), Pratibha, PGT (Economics), Pinki Arya, TGT (Sanskrit), and Manish Kumar, PGT (Commerce) — were allegedly selected on the basis of forged documents.

It said the irregularities were committed in connivance with Krishan Rana, the then chairman of management committee of Vedic Sanskrit Agriculture Senior Secondary School, and Shashikant Singh, the then office-bearer of Jim Corbett Senior Secondary School, besides unidentified others.

The CBI has registered the FIR against Rana, Singh, the six candidates and unidentified officials of the Directorate of Education of the Delhi government under IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy, cheating and forgery.

"All the selected candidates were given the advantage in their selection. Almost all the experience certificates were issued after the last date of submission of forms, and it was managed by the chairman before the scrutiny of the applications," the FIR alleged.

The CBI has found that, apparently, the direction was issued to the known candidates to prepare experience certificates for coming within parameters of merit and were given an advantage "deliberately and dishonestly" in the interview by awarding higher marks to the selected candidates.

"On the basis of these advantages, the suspect candidates were selected and appointed as teachers in V.S. Agriculture Senior Secondary School. Besides, the physical handicapped certificates were also issued after the last date of submission of the application form," the FIR alleged.

The CBI felt that some of the applications of selected candidates should have been rejected, but the chairman, in place of rejection of such applications, deliberately and dishonestly gave the opportunity to some of the candidates and obtained their experience certificates as part of the conspiracy.

"The marks of experience were added, and then the merit list was prepared. After that, the interview letters were issued to them. If the experience marks of these candidates were not added to the total marks, then some of the candidates could not be eligible for appearing in the interview," it said.

