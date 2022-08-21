CBI raids a clean chit from Modi govt., says AAP

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia addressing mediapersons at his residence on Mathura Road in New Delhi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

ADVERTISEMENT

A day after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches at Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s residence, AAP leaders said the agency sleuths returned “empty-handed” and termed the exercise a “total failure”.

AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj said the exercise was a “clean chit from the Narendra Modi government”.

“We don’t have a problem with the CBI officers. They are doing their duty, it is their job. They will have to do whatever the Central government asks them to do. Earlier, it was the UPA [United Progressive Alliance] that misused its power, now it is the BJP. We all remember how Prime Minister Modi used to go around harping about the misuse of the CBI when he was on the other side,” said Mr. Bharadwaj.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CBI conducted raids at 31 locations, including the residences of Mr. Sisodia and Delhi’s former Excise Commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna, across six States and one Union Territory on Friday after it registered an FIR in connection with the AAP government’s excise policy, which was rolled out in November last year.

Demand for Assembly session

Hitting out at AAP, Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said the excise policy was “completely illegal” and demanded that the city government immediately convene an Assembly session to discuss “the scam”.

Meanwhile, Delhi Congress leaders and workers staged a protest outside the AAP’s office on Saturday, demanding the resignation of Mr. Sisodia in connection with the alleged irregularities in the excise policy.

The protesters marched from the Delhi Congress office at DDU Marg towards the AAP headquarters.

Mr. Bidhuri also demanded Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation saying “he was aware of the policy being illegal and was responsible for its execution”.

“Permission was given to open liquor shops in non-conforming and residential areas. The Delhi Cabinet had no right to provide such approvals as the Master Plan-2021 does not allow it. There is a process for changes in the master plan and they are notified only after the approval of the DDA and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. But the Delhi Cabinet deliberately violated the rules of the master plan,” said Mr. Bidhuri.