CBI official who ended life was under pressure: Sisodia

“Why is so much pressure being put on officials that they are forced to commit suicide?”, asks Mr. Sisodia

Staff Reporter New Delhi:
September 05, 2022 14:52 IST

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday alleged that a CBI official who died by suicide last week was under pressure to make a case against Mr. Sisodia in an “illegal” way and give permission for his arrest. File Photo | Photo Credit: PTI

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday alleged that a CBI official who died by suicide last week was under pressure to make a case against Mr. Sisodia in an “illegal” way and give permission for his arrest, but the official was not doing it.

“He was under so much pressure that he had to commit suicide,” Mr. Sisodia said.

“I want to tell the Prime Minister, if you want to arrest me, tell me, I’ll come. But don’t put pressure on officials that they’re forced to commit suicide. This is not right,” he said.

“I want to ask three questions to the Prime Minister on the suicide of the CBI official. First, why is so much pressure being put on officials that they are forced to commit suicide? How much more will you torture your officials to attack your political opponents?” he asked.

He also asked whether Central government’s only work is to do “operation lotus” and how many more sacrifices will have to be made.

