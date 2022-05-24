CBI moves plea to attach former Haryana CM’s assets in DA case

May 24, 2022 20:54 IST

Om Prakash Chautala was recently convicted for corruption

After former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala was convicted by a Special CBI court in a disproportionate assets case, the agency has now moved an application to attach movable and immovable properties of his.

Special Public Prosecutor Ajay Gupta said the application had been moved before the court of Special Judge Vikas Dhull under the relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The court had days ago convicted Chautala in the case under Sections 13(1)(e) and 13(2) of the PC Act, posting the matter for arguments on sentencing for May 26. The application for attachment of properties is also listed for Wednesday.

The Special Public Prosecutor said that the application is to attach movable and immovable properties in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and other places, amounting to the value of the disproportionate assets he was convicted for – ₹2.81 crore.

The CBI had booked Chautala in the case in 2006, following which it had filed a chargesheet in 2010. The agency had alleged that Chautala had acquired over ₹6.09 crore disproportionate assets to his known sources of income.