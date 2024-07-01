CBI misled Supreme Court, arrested Kejriwal despite claiming probe was complete, says Sanjay Singh

Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh on June 30 said the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was “misleading” the Supreme Court and had arrested Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the sole reason of keeping political opponents in jail.

Announcing at a press conference that all parties under the INDIA bloc would protest on Parliament premises against the “misuse” of the country’s investigative agencies, Mr. Singh said the CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) had become “political weapons” in the hands of the Centre.

“When a trial court granted the Chief Minister bail, the ED immediately sought the High Court’s intervention and secured a stay on the bail. When he seemed set to receive bail from the Supreme Court, the Centre had him arrested by the CBI,” the AAP leader alleged.

“The CBI is misleading the Supreme Court. On June 4, it had told the court that its investigation into the Delhi excise policy case was complete and that a final chargesheet would be filed in three to four weeks. The agency had completed its probe and did not need to make any further arrests, but perhaps it did not know that it would have to arrest Mr. Kejriwal on the directions of the Centre,” he added.

A Delhi Court on June 26 had sent the AAP convenor to CBI custody for three days, hours after the probe agency arrested him in a corruption case related to the alleged excise policy scam.