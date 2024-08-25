CBI lied in SC over response to Kejriwal’s bail plea: AAP 

The CBI telling the Supreme Court that it needs more time to respond to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s bail plea was a “lie” told as part of a “conspiracy with the BJP” to keep him in jail, Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged on Saturday.

The charge was denied by the BJP, which dared AAP to challenge the CBI in the apex court if it feels that the Central probe agency has done anything wrong and stop indulging in “melodrama”.

No immediate reaction was available from the CBI on AAP’s charges.

The Supreme Court on Friday adjourned for September 5 the bail plea of the Chief Minister, arrested by the CBI in a corruption case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy for 2021-22.

The CBI had sought time to file an affidavit in reply to the bail plea of the leader, who was earlier granted bail by the top court in a money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the policy.

‘Reply leaked to media’

“But the affidavit for which the CBI sought time from the court was printed in every newspaper of Delhi and the country today. The question arises, how did the affidavit appear in newspapers? This simply means that the affidavit was ready,” AAP leader Atishi said.

“The CBI lied in the Supreme Court only to keep Arvind Kejriwal in jail for a few more days,” she told reporters.

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia too alleged that the CBI is “dancing like a puppet to the BJP’s political tunes”.

“The day CBI goes to the court and says that our reply to the bail plea is not ready and, therefore, the bail hearing should be postponed by 14 days, the same day, the CBI’s reply is given to the media so that it could become a one-sided headline in newspapers the next day,” Mr. Sisodia said in a post on X.

“No matter how many conspiracies you hatch for headline management, truth and honesty will win one day,” he said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Senior AAP leader Durgesh Pathak alleged that the only motive behind the CM’s arrest by the Central probe agencies was to stop welfare schemes launched by his government in the Capital.

He said former Health Minister Satyendar Jain was arrested in a money laundering caseas he “improved” government hospitals and started Mohalla Clinics.

“Similarly, former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia were arrested by the Central probe agencies as he transformed Delhi government schools,” he told reporters.

‘Anarchic party’

Responding to it, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said AAP is an “anarchic party whose leaders expect probe agencies to work as per their wish”. “For AAP leaders, any probe agency opposing the CM’s bail application is biased,” the BJP leader said.

