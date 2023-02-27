CBI headquarters turned into a fortress; AAP MP, Minister among those detained

February 27, 2023 01:58 am | Updated 01:58 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi Police imposed Section 144 of the CrPC and deployed four layers of barricades near the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters, where Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia appeared for questioning on Sunday and was later arrested.

A senior officer said security had been beefed up since 8 p.m. on Saturday at JLN Stadium Road, in anticipation of protests by AAP workers. Another officer said, “Personnel were mobilised from all districts, not just South. Rapid Action Force was also called in to prevent any untoward incident.”

Earlier in the day, 50 protesters were detained from the area. An officer said the protesters sat on the road, obstructing traffic around 12.30 p.m., after being stopped from crossing the barricades.

“They were requested to vacate the area, but they continued protesting and shouting slogans,” she added.

She said some detainees, including eight women, were released later.

However, 36 others including Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, Delhi Minister Gopal Rai and three AAP MLAs, are still in detention.

AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that the detained protesters have been now arrested.

“They [the police] are afraid that there will be protests,” he added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary refuted the claims, saying that no arrest has been made.

After Mr. Rai’s detention, a post on his Twitter handle alleged that police personnel had forced his assistant out of his car, entered the vehicle and took the Minister away. “This is height of hooliganism, but we won’t be scared and we won’t bend,” it added.

CBI officials said Mr. Sisodia will be produced before a court on Monday afternoon.

