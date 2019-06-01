CBI granted four months to complete probe in Rakesh Asthana bribery case

The Delhi High Court on Friday granted the CBI, which is probing a bribery case involving the agency’s then special director Rakesh Asthana and others, four months more to complete its investigation.

In January, the court had directed CBI to complete its investigation into the case within 10 weeks noting that the allegations of bribery against Mr. Asthana could only be known after a thorough inquiry.

Subsequently, the court has been extending the time required to complete the investigation on CBI’s plea. Earlier, the court had dismissed pleas of Mr. Asthana, Deputy Superintendent (DSP) Devender Kumar and alleged middleman Manoj Kumar Prasad to quash the FIR registered against them for extortion and threatening businessman Satish Babu Sana.

The FIR was registered on October 15 last against Mr. Asthana, Mr. Kumar, Mr. Prasad and others on written complaint of Mr. Sana containing allegations of harassment and extortion in connection with investigation of a case related to meat exporter Moin Akhtar Qureshi.