CBI files corruption case against DJB, NBCC officials

The CBI had conducted searches in connection with the case at 10 locations in Delhi/NCR on the premises of the accused which led to recovery of ₹1.5 crore (approx) in cash, jewellery worth about ₹1.2 crore, fixed deposits worth ₹69 lakh, officials said.

The CBI had conducted searches in connection with the case at 10 locations in Delhi/NCR on the premises of the accused which led to recovery of ₹1.5 crore (approx) in cash, jewellery worth about ₹1.2 crore, fixed deposits worth ₹69 lakh, officials said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case of corruption against officials of Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and National Buildings Construction Corporation Limited (NBCC) for allegedly favouring an ineligible private company in a contract worth ₹38 crore for supply, installation, testing and commissioning (SITC) of electromagnetic flow metres, officials said on July 9.

The CBI had conducted searches in connection with the case at 10 locations in Delhi/NCR on the premises of the accused which led to recovery of ₹1.5 crore (approx) in cash, jewellery worth about ₹1.2 crore, fixed deposits worth ₹69 lakh, they said.

Various property documents were also found from the residence of then NBCC General Manager, they said.

The agency has booked former Delhi Jal Board (DJB) officials Chief Engineer Jagdish Kumar Arora, Superintendent Engineer P. K. Gupta, Executive Engineer Sushil Kumar Goel, Assistant Engineer Ashok Sharma, AAO Ranjit Kumar, then General Manager NBCC D. K. Mittal and Project Executive Sadhan Kumar besides private company NKG Infrastructure Limited.

"It was alleged that the accused had entered into conspiracy to provide undue favour to said private company and had made it technically eligible (which was otherwise not allegedly eligible)," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

It was further alleged that a tender was issued in December, 2017 for SITC of electromagnetic flow metres and corresponding O and M operations for five years of Delhi Jal Board, it said.

"It was also alleged that due to conspiracy of the accused with said private company and false certificates & fabricated deviation statement issued by NBCC, the said private company qualified and bagged tender worth ₹38.02 crore," the statement said.