CBI files case against two for fudging reports

The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a case against the then Deputy Director and another official of Rohini-based Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for allegedly fudging reports in three sexual assault and murder cases.
The accused have been identified as A.K. Srivastava, the then Deputy Director of FSL’s Biology/DNA section, and then Senior Scientific Officer L. Babyto Devi.
The CBI initiated an inquiry into the allegations of tampering on a Delhi High Court directive last year.
The agency found that in two cases of sexual assault and one of sodomy-cum-murder, the reports given by Ms. Devi and Dr. Srivastava were inconsistent with those subsequently submitted by the FSL and the CBI’s Central Forensic Science Laboratory.
The officials had prepared incorrect report with the intent to save the accused persons in the cases, the CBI alleged.
