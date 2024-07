The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday intercepted a German national of Indian origin with about 6kg cocaine at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, acting on a tip-off from the Interpol.

The suspect, Ashok Kumar, was travelling on Indigo Airlines 6E 1308 flight from Doha to New Delhi. “The cocaine was stuffed in 270 capsules hidden inside two soft toys,” said an agency official.

Mr. Kumar has been detained and his antecedents are being probed.

