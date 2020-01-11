CBI Deputy Director’s wife killed in accident

A 51-year-old woman, who was the wife of Central Bureau of Investigation Deputy Director, has been killed after she was hit by a speeding bike in north-west Delhi’s Keshavpuram, the police said on Friday. The rider of the bike has been arrested, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North West) Vijayanta Arya said that the victim has been identified as Sandhya, the wife of Deputy Director of CBI’s Central Forensic Science Laboratory, Rakesh Bisht. She was a resident of Keshavpuram.

The arrested person has been identified as Vijay, a resident of Wazirpur JJ Colony, Ms. Arya said.

The police said they received a call on Thursday evening regarding an accident. Subsequently, another call was received and the police were informed that a woman was declared brought dead at Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital.

When police reached the spot, the victim was identified and they were informed that Sandhya was walking on a road near a gurdwara when the arrested the speeding bike being driven by Mr. Vijay hit her. Mr. Vijay fled the spot and the injured was rushed to the hospital.

The police identified the offending bike and reached traced the accused after which he was arrested and his two-wheeler was seized.

“A case under Sections 279 [rash driving] and 304A [causing death by negligence] of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and further investigation into the matter is under way,” Ms. Arya said.