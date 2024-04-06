GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CBI busts child trafficking ring in Delhi, two newborns rescued

CBI conducted searches at multiple locations in Delhi and Haryana on Friday evening

April 06, 2024 02:05 pm | Updated 02:17 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
During the raid, the two infants were found at a location in Keshavpuram. Photo: Screengrab via X/@PTI

The CBI has busted a child trafficking ring in New Delhi, that was operating across India, and rescued two newborns, , officials said on April 6. They have also arrested seven accused in connection with the case.

On receiving information about the child trafficking ring, officials of the federal probe agency conducted searches at multiple locations in Delhi and Haryana on Friday evening.

During the raid, the two infants were found at a location in Keshavpuram. The two male infants rescued are of just 1.5 days and 15 days respectively. A one-month old female child has also been rescued.

Other suspects of the child trafficking ring were also being interrogated, they added.

(With inputs from PTI)

