CBI books two Delhi-based companies and others for bank fraud

NEW DELHI

06 November 2021 02:50 IST

CBI books 2 Delhi-based companies for bank fraud

The Central Bureau of Investigation has booked two Delhi-based companies and their directors in separate cases for allegedly misappropriating funds taken from banks. In the first case, the agency has named CBS Steel Private Limited and its directors, Pradeep Singla, Yashpal Singla and Vikas Singla, for allegedly cheating the Union Bank of India to the tune of ₹32.89 crore. The CBI has named Era Infra Engineering Limited and six others in the second case, in which they have been accused of cheating the Punjab & Sind Bank.

