CBI books three Customs intelligence officials on graft charge

NEW DELHI:

19 May 2021 12:00 IST

They allegedly demanded ₹15 lakh to clear a consignment from Hong Kong

The CBI has booked three Customs intelligence officials posted at the Inland Container Depot (ICD) in Delhi’s Tughlakabad for allegedly demanding a bribe to clear a consignment from Hong Kong.

The accused public servants have been identified as Senior Intelligence Officers Surendra Singh and Ajeet Kumar, besides Intelligence Officer Sandeep Rathi.

The agency received a complaint from the authorised representative of Haryana-based Adsun Electronics Private Limited alleging that the officials were demanding a bribe to clear a consignment of open cells. It had been withheld by the Special Intelligence and Investigative Branch (Import) of ICD Tughlakabad. Open cells are used in the manufacture of LCD/LED panels for televisions.

After the consignment was withheld, Mr. Singh issued a notice to the company on April 30 in this regard. The company representative went to his office twice for necessary paper work. During the third visit on May 7, Mr. Singh and the other two officials allegedly demanded ₹15 lakh from the complainant for clearing the consignment. They also sought ₹50,000 for all the containers cleared in the past four months, as alleged.

Mr. Rathi later called the company representative several times, asking him to pay up. Following negotiation, the amount was scaled down to ₹10 lakh and the accused officials agreed to receive ₹4 lakh as first instalment, according to the First Information Report.