CBI books Delhi firm for ₹2,040.63-crore bank fraud

The CBI has booked Delhi-based Hanung Toys & Textiles Limited (HTTL) and its directors for allegedly cheating a consortium of 12 banks of ₹2,040.63 crore from 2012 to 2014.

As on date, the banks have to recover about ₹4,900 crore from the company, its promoters and guarantors.

Among those named in the FIR are HTTL managing director, Ashok Kumar Bansal; and director, Anju Bansal. Unknown bank officials are also under the scanner. The complaint was filed by the Punjab National Bank on behalf of the consortium.

HTTL has a soft-toy manufacturing facility, a home-furnishing product facility and a textile processing facility in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida and Roorkee in Uttarakhand. It approached the consortium for credit facilities, which was sanctioned.

As alleged, HTTL defaulted on honouring its commitments towards letters of credit and guarantees. Accordingly, restructuring of the account was done in 2014. However, it did not adhere to the terms of reconstruction and the account slipped into the non-performing asset category.

The forensic audit report, received in September 2019, revealed several alleged financial irregularities.

Transactions to the tune of ₹11,257 crore were routed through one Almondz Impex Private Limited. However, its office was not found at the given address. The Corporate Affairs Ministry website revealed that the firm was set up in February 2013 but had not filed any balance-sheet. Its name has now been struck off by the Ministry.

Usher Agro Limited, a vendor of Hanung Toys that deals in agro products, had been declared a fraud by banks, said the FIR.

The audit detected that payments on account of exports were not realised, and for imports, the banks had to make payments under the letters of credit arrangement, it is alleged.

“Non-realisation of proceeds is deviation of merchant trade, also it is not possible that all of a sudden all buyers stop making payment,” said the FIR, adding that the company undertook transactions with the parties that were not in the line of its business. Besides, a mismatch in figures suggested that the books of accounts were forged.

The accused company transacted with international firms that were not in the business of soft toys and textiles, which raised suspicion.