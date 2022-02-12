CBI books ABG in biggest bank fraud case of more than ₹22,842 crore

New Delhi:

12 February 2022 17:19 IST

CBI booked ABG Shipyard’s chairman Rishi Kamlesh Agarwal along with others for allegedly cheating a consortium of banks led by SBI.

In its biggest bank fraud case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked ABG Shipyard Limited and its then Chairman and Managing Director Rishi Kamlesh Agarwal along with others for allegedly cheating a consortium of banks led by State Bank of India of over ₹22,842 crore, officials said on February 12.

Besides Agarwal, the Agency has also named the then Executive Director Santhanam Muthaswamy, Directors Ashwini Kumar, Sushil Kumar Agarwal and Ravi Vimal Nevetia and another company ABG International Private Limited for alleged offences of criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust and abuse of official position under the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act, they said.

The bank had first filed a complaint on November 8, 2019 on which the CBI had sought some clarifications on March 12, 2020.

Advertising

Advertising

The bank filed a fresh complaint in August that year. After “scrutinising” for over one-and-a-half-year, the CBI acted on the complaint filing an FIR on February 7, 2022.

“The company was sanctioned credit facilities from 28 banks and financial institutions with the SBI having exposure of ₹2,468.51 crore,” they said.

“The Forensic Audit has shown that between 2012-17, the accused colluded together and committed illegal activities including diversion of funds, misappropriation and criminal breach of trust,” they said.

“It is the biggest bank fraud case registered by the CBI. Funds were used for purposes other than for which they were released by banks,” it said.