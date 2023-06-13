HamberMenu
CBI arrests EPFO official for allegedly receiving Rs 12 lakh bribe

June 13, 2023 05:06 pm | Updated 05:06 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Central Bureau of Investigation HQ, in New Delhi. File

Central Bureau of Investigation HQ, in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: PTI

“The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an enforcement officer of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) while he was allegedly taking ₹12-lakh bribe for settling the penalty against a hospital manager,” officials said on June 13.

“Rishi Raj, who works in the East Regional Office of the EPFO, was nabbed by the CBI red-handed. The action was taken after the manager of the multi-specialty hospital in the national capital filed a complaint,” they said.

"It was alleged that the accused (Raj) conducted an inspection of a multi-specialty hospital, in Delhi and informed the complainant (working as a manager in the said hospital) that there were lot of irregularities in the records of hospital for which a penalty of ₹15 crore (approx) would be imposed on the hospital," a CBI Spokesperson said.

Raj allegedly demanded ₹20% of the penalty as bribe for settling the matter which was negotiated down to ₹12 lakh.

"A trap was laid and the accused was caught red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe money of ₹12 Lakh. Searches were conducted on the premises of the accused," the spokesperson said.

