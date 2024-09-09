GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CBI arrests Delhi Pollution Control Committee official and another person on bribery charge

Acting on the tip-off, the CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while exchanging a bribe amount of ₹91,500

Updated - September 09, 2024 06:07 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Central Bureau of Investigation.

Central Bureau of Investigation. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two accused persons, including a Senior Environmental Engineer of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and the son of an alleged middleman in a graft case. The agency also seized ₹2.39 crore in cash from the official’s premises.

The arrested accused have been identified as DPCC official Mohammed Arif and Kishlaya Sharan Singh, son of alleged middleman Bhagwat Sharan Singh. The others named in the First Information Report are Raj Kumar Chugh, proprietor, Ram Electroplaters; and Gopal Nath Kapooria of MVM.

The CBI registered the case on a complaint alleging that the DPCC official had been indulging in corrupt practices and receiving bribes from representatives of private firms for showing undue favours in the renewal of DPCC consent for their firms. The “middleman” operated as a consultant for the firms in DPCC related matters.

“The said middleman allegedly used to get the bribe money collected from the firms on the direction of the public servant and delivered the same to him at a regular interval,” an official said.

Acting on the tip-off, the CBI laid a trap and caught the accused Senior Environmental Engineer and another accused red-handed while exchanging a bribe amount of ₹91,500.

Published - September 09, 2024 06:00 pm IST

Related Topics

Delhi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.