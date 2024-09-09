CBI arrests Delhi Pollution Control Committee official and another person on bribery charge

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two accused persons, including a Senior Environmental Engineer of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and the son of an alleged middleman in a graft case. The agency also seized ₹2.39 crore in cash from the official’s premises.

The arrested accused have been identified as DPCC official Mohammed Arif and Kishlaya Sharan Singh, son of alleged middleman Bhagwat Sharan Singh. The others named in the First Information Report are Raj Kumar Chugh, proprietor, Ram Electroplaters; and Gopal Nath Kapooria of MVM.

The CBI registered the case on a complaint alleging that the DPCC official had been indulging in corrupt practices and receiving bribes from representatives of private firms for showing undue favours in the renewal of DPCC consent for their firms. The “middleman” operated as a consultant for the firms in DPCC related matters.

“The said middleman allegedly used to get the bribe money collected from the firms on the direction of the public servant and delivered the same to him at a regular interval,” an official said.

Acting on the tip-off, the CBI laid a trap and caught the accused Senior Environmental Engineer and another accused red-handed while exchanging a bribe amount of ₹91,500.